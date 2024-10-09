Global semiconductor sales Increase 20.6% YoY in August

Global semiconductor sales hit USD 53.1 billion during the month of August 2024, an increase of 20.6% compared to the August 2023 total of USD 44.0 billion and 3.5% more than the July 2024 total of USD 51.3 billion, reports the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

“The global semiconductor market continued to grow substantially in August, hitting its highest-ever sales total for the month of August, and month-to-month sales increased for the fifth consecutive month,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Year-to-year sales increased by the largest percentage since April 2022, driven by a 43.9% year-to-year sales increase into the Americas, and month-to-month sales were up across all regions for the first time since October 2023.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in the Americas (43.9%), China (19.2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (17.1%), and Japan (2.0%), but down in Europe (-9.0%). Month-to-month sales in May increased in the Americas (4.3%), Japan (2.5%), Europe (2.4%), China (1.7%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.5%).