Mobix Labs makes an offer to acquire Emcore
Wireless and connectivity specialist Mobix Labs, Inc., has submitted a non-binding proposal to Emcore Corporation to acquire all of the company's outstanding shares for USD 3.80 per share in cash.
Mobix Labs’ all-cash offer to the Emcore board represents a more than 200% premium over Emcore's current stock price.
Emcore is a supplier of inertial sensors and systems for land, sea, air, and space applications in the aerospace and defense market.
“We believe this proposal presents an exceptional opportunity for EMCORE shareholders to realize immediate and significant value for their investment,” says Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs, in a press release. “Our recent strategic acquisitions, including EMI Solutions and RaGE Systems, have significantly strengthened our position in the military, defense, and high-reliability electronics sector. We believe integrating Emcore's products would further accelerate our growth and innovation in critical markets.”