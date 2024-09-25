Advanced Energy opens new design and service centre
Advanced Energy, a company focused on precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, has opened a new design and service centre in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
The new facility will focus on the development of advanced power technologies for semiconductor, industrial and medical applications.
Combining laboratory and office space, the new centre will be the workspace for up to 50 employees. It supports AE’s growth strategy by enabling the launch of technology platforms, reducing time-to-market for new products, and ensuring smooth transitions to high-volume manufacturing.
“Advanced Energy is a leader in developing precision power technologies that enable semiconductor plasma applications, high-voltage industrial instruments and advanced medical equipment,” said Steve Kelley, Advanced Energy’s president and CEO, in a press release. “Our new Wilmington facility, strategically located in Boston’s tech corridor, allows us to tap into local talent and strengthen our leadership in these key areas.”