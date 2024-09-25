© AT&S
Andreas Gerstenmayer resigns from AT&S
Andreas Gerstenmaye, CEO of Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S, is stepping down from the executive board.
Andreas Gerstenmayer has reached an agreement with the Nomination Committee to step down from the AT&S AG Executive Board on September 30, 2024.
The decision reportedly came as a "complete surprise", a company spokesperson told krone.at.
No further details have been disclosed to explain the resignation, nor any information regarding potential successors.