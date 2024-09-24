Synopsys to sell its Optical Solutions Group to Keysight

Synopsys Optical Solutions provides design tools to help optical engineers deliver superior optics to market faster –these tools will complement and broaden Keysight's existing design engineering software portfolio.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including review by regulatory authorities, and the closing of Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys, which is pending regulatory approvals and expected to close in the first half of 2025.

The sale of OSG was determined to be a necessary step for Synopsys to obtain regulatory approval for its proposed acquisition of Ansys.

"We are proud of Synopsys' Optical Solutions Group, which has developed leading optical design tools backed by an expert team of optical engineers and scientists," says Ravi Subramanian, general manager of the Systems Design Group at Synopsys, in a press release. "Keysight will be an excellent future steward for this team, and customers worldwide will benefit from continued, strong competition in the development and delivery of optical design solutions."

OSG provides design tools and services to model all aspects of light propagation for high-accuracy optical product simulations and visualisations. This includes products such as CODE V for imaging systems design, LightTools illumination design software, LucidShape for automotive lighting design, RSoft Photonic Device Tools, and the recently announced virtual prototyping platform for imaging systems, ImSym.

"Given the increasing complexity of electronics design, Keysight is excited to expand its software simulation portfolio with the acquisition of Synopsys' Optical Solutions Group," says Niels Faché, vice president and general manager, Keysight Design Engineering Software. "This acquisition will give us the capabilities to enable high-performance system use cases beyond electronics, including optics and photonics."

Until the transaction closes, OSG will operate business as usual as part of Synopsys.