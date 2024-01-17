Synopsys to acquire Ansys in $35B deal

Ansys shareholders are set to receive USD197 in cash and 0.345 shares of Synopsys common stock for each Ansys share they hold, resulting in an enterprise value of around USD 35 billion

The acquisition will bring together Synopsys' semiconductor electronic design automation (EDA) with Ansys' simulation and analysis portfolio and create a force in silicon-to-systems design solutions.

"The megatrends of AI, silicon proliferation and software-defined systems are requiring more compute performance and efficiency in the face of growing, systemic complexity. Bringing together Synopsys' industry-leading EDA solutions with Ansys' world-class simulation and analysis capabilities will enable us to deliver a holistic, powerful and seamlessly integrated silicon to systems approach to innovation to help maximize the capabilities of technology R&D teams across a broad range of industries," said Sassine Ghazi, President and CEO of Synopsys, in a press release.

The combined company expects to achieve approximately USD 400 million of run-rate cost synergies by year three post-closing and approximately USD 400 million of run-rate revenue synergies by year four post-closing, growing to more than approximately USD 1 billion annually in the longer-term

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2025, subject to approval by Ansys shareholders, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.