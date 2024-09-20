EV start-up Ultraviolette opens experience centre in Hyderabad

Indian electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette has opened an experience centre, called the “UV Space Station,” in Hyderabad in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

“The launch of the UV Space Station in Hyderabad aligns with our mission to transform the way we look at mobility. Hyderabad, with its thriving tech ecosystem and forward-thinking policies, is an ideal setting for this milestone,” Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and co-founder of Ultraviolette said, according to the Hindu Business Line.

The new centre highlights Ultraviolette’s drive to advance sustainable mobility and deliver an exceptional experience for motorcyclists, Subramaniam added.

“As we broaden our presence in Telangana, our focus remains on driving innovation and supporting the region’s vision of a smarter and more connected future,” he said.

The launch of the Hyderabad facility follows openings in Pune, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

“Telangana has emerged as a leading destination for electric vehicle (EV) investments, drawing significant interest from both global and domestic players,’‘ Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), said.

With a focus on building robust EV charging infrastructure and fostering a business-friendly ecosystem, Telangana is paving the way for innovation and growth in electric mobility, Ranjan said.

Ultraviolette has also unveiled the pre-production prototype avatar of the F99 factory racing platform. The platform has been imagined, designed and engineered at the company’s R&D headquarters in Bengaluru, it said.