2Q24 global semiconductor equipment billings increased 4% YoY
Global semiconductor equipment billings increased 4% YoY to USD 26.8 billion in the second quarter of 2024, while quarter-over-quarter billings edged up 1% during the same period, SEMI reports.
"Global semiconductor equipment billings totaled $53.2 billion for the first half of 2024, reflecting a healthy year so far for the industry overall," says Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO, in a press release. "The semiconductor equipment market has returned to growth driven by strategic investments to support continued strong demand for advanced technologies and regions seeking to bolster their chipmaking ecosystems."