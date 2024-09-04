India’s Minda signs EV tech deal with China’s Sanco

Indian automotive component manufacturer Minda Corporation has signed an agreement with China’s Sanco Connecting Technology to bring high-voltage electric vehicle (EV) connecting systems to India.

Under the agreement, Minda and Sanco will locally develop EV connecting systems such as terminals, bus bars, charging guns and sockets, cell contact systems, and power distribution units, according to the Hindu Business Line.

The Technology Licensing and Assistance (TLA) agreement allows Minda to make and sell these products in India.

“This partnership signifies our shared commitment to offer innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the growing electric vehicle industry. By offering new-age EV solutions, we will enhance the overall kit value across vehicle segments, with a commitment to achieve successful localization, delivering greater value for our customers,” Aakash Minda, Executive Director of Minda Corp, said.

“This collaboration will significantly boost Sanco’s presence in India’s expanding EV market. By leveraging Minda Corporation’s strong relationships with global automakers and extensive local production and engineering capabilities, we aim to deliver world-class, technology-backed solutions to Indian OEMs,” Zhijian Zeng, Chairman of Sanco Connecting Technology (Guangdong) Co, Ltd, said.