Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million and delivery of the system is planned for the first quarter of 2026.

“We are pleased that SLX is selected when customers decide to modernize their installed base and increase capacity to produce photomasks for the semiconductor industry”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.

Mycronic’s Pattern Generators division provides mask writers and metrology systems for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

With the SLX laser mask writer Mycronic looks to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.