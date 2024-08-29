Libra Industries names Robert Hermann as COO
EMS provider Libra Industries has appointed Robert "Bob" Hermann as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO).
In his new role, Hermann will oversee all aspects of Libra’s manufacturing operations, driving the company’s efforts to achieve its business goals through operational excellence and strategic alignment.
Hermann brings more than 30 years of extensive experience in manufacturing and operations, having managed plants and multi-site operations across various industries, including automotive, industrial, military and aerospace. Throughout his career, Hermann has led operations, engineering and business teams at companies such as Ford Motor Company and Eaton.
"We are excited to welcome Bob to the Libra Industries leadership team," says Andrew Williams, President and CEO of Libra Industries, in a press release. "His deep industry knowledge and proven leadership make him the ideal choice to drive our manufacturing operations forward and support our growth objectives."