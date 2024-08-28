© Eltek
Eltek receives orders totaling $3.5 million
PCB manufacturer Eltek Ltd. says it has received orders totalling USD 3.5 million from two defence customers.
The says in a press release that the products have high technology requirements and will be delivered at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2024 through the end of 2026.
The company expects to receive additional long-term orders from these customers in the near term.
"The orders are in accordance with our policy of striving for long-term orders which allow optimal production planning and maximum efficiency and profitability," says Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek in the press release