Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.deevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.plevertiq.se
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© IPC
PCB |

North American PCB industry sales down 21.2% in July

Total North American PCB shipments in July 2024 were down 21.2% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, July shipments were down 14.0%, reports the IPC

PCB bookings in July were down 25.4% compared to the same month last year. July bookings were down 17.3% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.99.

“July 2024 proved to be a difficult month for the PCB sector, with both shipments and orders experiencing notable weakness,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.

© IPC
Ad
Ad
Load more news
© 2024 Evertiq AB August 26 2024 4:34 pm V23.0.9-1
Ad
Ad