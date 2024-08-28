© IPC
North American PCB industry sales down 21.2% in July
Total North American PCB shipments in July 2024 were down 21.2% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, July shipments were down 14.0%, reports the IPC
PCB bookings in July were down 25.4% compared to the same month last year. July bookings were down 17.3% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.99.
“July 2024 proved to be a difficult month for the PCB sector, with both shipments and orders experiencing notable weakness,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.