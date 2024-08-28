Ad
Electronics Production |

North American EMS industry up 1.9% in July

Total North American EMS shipments in July 2024 were up 1.9% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, July shipments increased 1.9%, reports the IPC.

EMS bookings in July increased 0.2% year-over-year and increased 0.1% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.21.

“Weak order flow in July dragged the EMS book-to-bill lower, highlighting the challenges in maintaining momentum amidst fluctuating market,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.

