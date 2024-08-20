Hanza signs MIG agreement with German company

Under the agreement, Hanza will create a new and more efficient supply-chain, which includes consolidating parts production to the Swedish group, as well as a transfer of the company's existing manufacturing to Hanza’s manufacturing cluster.

The new manufacturing solution has been designed according to Hanza’s concept MIG (Manufacturing solutions for Increased Growth and earnings) and aims to significantly enhance production efficiency, reduce costs, and provide greater flexibility to meet fluctuating demand.

“This partnership highlights HANZA’s ability to deliver comprehensive customer value to product-owning companies”, says Erik Stenfors, CEO, Hanza Group in a press release. “By using our MIG concept we create a solid, cost efficient and sustainable supply chain”

The relocation of existing manufacturing, currently in Germany, as well as the supply chain optimization will start immediately, with initial deliveries expected in autumn 2024. The manufacturing solution will be located in Hanza’s cluster in Central Europe.

At full capacity, the production volume is anticipated to generate an annual sales exceeding EUR 10 million