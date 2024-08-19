© Evertiq
Analysis |
Red Pitaya’s Tilen Nikoforov on expanding to other markets
During Evertiq Expo Cracow 2024 we spoke to Red Pitaya's Tilen Nikoforov. Red Pitaya, a Slovenia-based company, offers high-performance instruments in the test and measurement market.
Tilen Nikoforov said Red Pitaya’s plan was to expand to other markets. “We have also brought a lot of new products. Since we’re in Poland our plan is to increase awareness about us,” he said. “In neighboring Germany, we’re quite well known. And a lot of industry players, research institutes and universities are using us. We believe the Polish market has big opportunities for that as well.”