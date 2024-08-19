Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.deevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.plevertiq.se
Ad
Ad
© Evertiq
Analysis |

Red Pitaya’s Tilen Nikoforov on expanding to other markets

During Evertiq Expo Cracow 2024 we spoke to Red Pitaya's Tilen Nikoforov. Red Pitaya, a Slovenia-based company, offers high-performance instruments in the test and measurement market.

Tilen Nikoforov said Red Pitaya’s plan was to expand to other markets. “We have also brought a lot of new products. Since we’re in Poland our plan is to increase awareness about us,” he said. “In neighboring Germany, we’re quite well known. And a lot of industry players, research institutes and universities are using us. We believe the Polish market has big opportunities for that as well.”

 

Ad
Ad
Load more news
July 31 2024 4:33 pm V22.6.0-1
Ad
Ad