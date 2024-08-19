China’s BYD to build new EV factory in Pakistan

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has announced plans to open a car production plant in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city.

BYD, the first major new electric vehicle (NEV) player in the Pakistani market, is partnering with Mega Motors to sell three models, according to a report by Reuters.

“Our entry into the Pakistani market is not just about bringing advanced vehicles to consumers. It’s about driving a broader vision of environmental responsibility and technological innovation,” said BYD’s general manager for Asia Pacific Liu Xueliang.

BYD will also open three “flagship stores and experience centres” in the Pakistani cities of Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore, the company said. It plans to start selling a sedan and two SUV models from the fourth quarter of this year.

Mega Motors is a unit of private utility Hubco.

“We will establish Pakistan's first NEV assembly plant... dedicated to producing BYD's cutting-edge new energy vehicles,” said Hubco Chief Executive Kamran Kamal.

The new plant is expected to begin operations in 2026.

Hubco plans to set up fast-charging stations across major cities, motorways and highways to boost the country’s charging infrastructure.

BYD has been expanding its reach in markets like South America and Southeast Asia despite new tariffs on Chinese EV imports in Europe and the US.

BYD currently sells EVs in around 80 countries and has signed deals to establish production facilities in Turkey, Hungary and Brazil. The Chinese EV giant opened its first EV plant in Thailand last month.