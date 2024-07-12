Accenture buys its second chip services firm in a week

Cientra is headquartered in New Jersey, US and has offices in Frankfurt, Germany as well as in Bangalore, Hyderabad and New Delhi. The company offers consulting services in embedded IoT and application-specific integrated circuit design and verification. It has customers in the automotive, telecommunications and high-tech industries, and adds approximately 530 engineers and practitioners to Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centres in India.

“Everything from data center expansion to cloud computing, wireless technologies, edge computing and the proliferation of AI, are driving demand for next-generation silicon products,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive—Technology at Accenture, in a press release. “Our acquisition of Cientra is our latest move to expand our silicon design and engineering capabilities and it underscores our commitment to helping our clients maximise value and reinvent themselves in this space.”

Accenture acquired Excelmax Technologies, a Bangalore, India-based semiconductor design services provider, earlier this week. It also added XtremeEDA, a Canada-based silicon design services company, in 2022.