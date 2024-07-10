Accenture adds Excelmax to boost silicon design credentials

Accenture will add 450 professionals to its global workforce with this purchase. Excelmax provides custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, data centres, artificial intelligence (AI) and computational platforms. These are some of the fastest-growing verticals in the world at present, and, with this purchase, Accenture will gain a stronger foothold in service areas such as emulation, physical design, analogue, logic design and verification.

“With the rapid evolution of new technologies like generative AI and the growth of connected products, more intricate, specialised chips with enhanced performance and efficiency are required,” said Karthik Narain, Group Chief Executive of Technology at Accenture. “Our acquisition of Excelmax enhances our expertise across every aspect of silicon design and development—from concept to production—so we can help our clients fuel innovation and drive growth.” “Our focus has always been on developing the best talent to deliver tailor-made solutions for our global clients that help them build and maintain competitive advantage,” said Shekhar Patil, CEO of Excelmax Technologies. “Joining Accenture enables us to remain at the forefront of innovation, providing new and exciting opportunities for both our clients and our people.”

This deal follows the addition of XtremeEDA, an Ottawa, Canada-based silicon design services company, which Accenture acquired in 2022.