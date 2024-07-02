Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.deevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.plevertiq.se
Ad
Ad
© IPC
PCB |

North American PCB industry sales down 6.8% in May

Total North American PCB shipments in May 2024 were down 6.8% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, May shipments were down 16.5%, reports the IPC.

PCB bookings in May were down 6.4% compared to the same month last year. May bookings were down 2.7% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.95.

“The sluggish growth in the PCB industry reflects broader economic headwinds and likely signals a period of slower growth,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.

© IPC
Ad
Ad
Load more news
June 13 2024 1:49 pm V22.4.55-1