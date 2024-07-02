© IPC
PCB |
North American PCB industry sales down 6.8% in May
Total North American PCB shipments in May 2024 were down 6.8% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, May shipments were down 16.5%, reports the IPC.
PCB bookings in May were down 6.4% compared to the same month last year. May bookings were down 2.7% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.95.
“The sluggish growth in the PCB industry reflects broader economic headwinds and likely signals a period of slower growth,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.