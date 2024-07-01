New tool shows progress of CHIPS Act R&D programmes

The CHIPS & Science Act's loans team has been busy since the bill was passed in 2021. Without doubt, the CHIPS incentives grant program has gained most of the headlines, having doled out billions to Micron, Intel, TSMC, Samsung and others.

However, the other pillar of the CHIPS Act – its USD 13 billion R&D scheme – has been a little more under the radar. So, to assist the industry and other stakeholders in monitoring the progress of its many projects, SIA has launched a new tracking tool.

The CHIPS R&D programs include:

CHIPS National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC)

CHIPS National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP)

CHIPS Metrology Program (Metrology)

CHIPS Manufacturing USA Institute (MFG USA)

DOD Microelectronics Commons (ME Commons)

At present the tracking tool shows that the Department of Commerce has committed USD 5 billion to the NSTC and USD 3 billion to the NAPMP. There is also an open funding opportunity for up to USD 285 million for MFG USA to establish the CHIPS Digital Twins Manufacturing USA Institute.