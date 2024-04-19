Micron standing by for $6.1bn CHIPS and Science Act package

The Idaho company is set to become the latest beneficiary of the federal scheme to bring jobs and investment to the US semiconductor space.

A report in the Associated Press says that the Senate has approved the plan, which will accelerate construction of Micron's "mega fab" for memory chip production in New York State. Micron had previously announced a plan to invest USD 100 billion over a 20-year period into the plant. The first USD 20 billion phase is scheduled for later this decade.

Micron is also planning to spend USD 15 billion on a new facility at its Boise HQ. This will come online from 2025, with DRAM production to begin from the second half of this decade.

The Micron funding news is the latest in a slew of CHIPS and Science Act announcements. After a slow start to the programme, the government has in the last few weeks confirmed USD 6.4 billion to Samsung, USD 6.6 billion to TSMC and USD 8.5 billion to Intel.

Micron is the US's only major manufacturer of memory chips, and is locked in a battle for market share with Samsung and SK hynix. This week it began mass producing 232-layer QLC NAND flash chips, and claimed to be the first memory manufacturer to break the 200-layer barrier.