© mailthepic dreamstime.com
Electronics Production |
TRI expands with new office in Mexico
Taiwanese test and inspection systems provider, Test Research, Inc. (TRI), recently opened a new office in Guadalajara, Mexico, to accommodate the industry's growth.
"TRI's expansion in Mexico emphasises its commitment to serving its growing customer base, reinforcing support and sales efforts in this vital region as part of its global growth," the company writes in a press release.
the company's test and inspection solutions range from optical inspection to board testing. These systems optimise electronics manufacturing production through AI-powered algorithms, precise metrology, smart programming, multiple sensing technologies, real-time SPC trends, and M2M communications.