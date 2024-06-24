Visual highlights from Evertiq Expo Kraków 2024

June 12 was the fifth edition of Evertiq Expo Krakow. Of course, every event can be called special, but this year's was unique for its atmosphere. Even if the expo ended quite a few days ago, the discussions from the event are still ongoing.

Conversations and business talks were vibrant, as were the discussions sparked by the presentations and keynotes, not to mention the panel discussion led by Dr. Maciej Kawecki, with Paweł Ochyński from Green Cell, Rafał Jabłoński from Nordes EMS, and Maciej J. Nowakowski from PPTH participating as panellists.

























A full summary of Evertiq Expo Krakow 2024 is available here: Evertiq Expo turned Cracow into an electronics industry hub. And even more pictures from the event are available here.

Now it's time for Evertiq Expo to take a break over the summer. But don't worry, we will be back with an Evertiq Expo on Swedish soil in Gothenburg on September 19 and in the Polish capital Warsaw on October 24.