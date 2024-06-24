Renesas completes acquisition of Transphorm
The acquisition will provide Japan-based Renesas with access to GaN technology, and the ability to pursue growing markets such as EVs, renewable energy, industrial power conversion and fast chargers/adapters.
The two companies entered into an agreement in January under which a subsidiary of Renesas would acquire all outstanding shares of Transphorm’s common stock for USD 5.10 per share in cash. The transaction valued Transphorm at USD 339 million.
Now the deal is officially complete. Renesas days it will immediately start offering GaN-based power products and related reference designs to meet the rising demand for wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor products. In fact, Renesas has already rolled out 15 market-ready reference designs that combine the new GaN products with Renesas’ portfolios. These include the designs of Transphorm’s automotive-grade GaN technology integrated for on-board battery chargers as well as 3-in-1 powertrain solutions for EVs.
“Customers instantly benefit from the new GaN products through turnkey reference designs, which integrate technologies from both companies,” said Chris Allexandre, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Power at Renesas. “Adding GaN into our portfolio also reinforces our commitment to develop products and technology that make people’s lives easier. Providing robust and sustainable power solutions that save energy, reduce cost and minimize environmental impacts does just that.”