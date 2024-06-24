Renesas completes acquisition of Transphorm

The two companies entered into an agreement in January under which a subsidiary of Renesas would acquire all outstanding shares of Transphorm’s common stock for USD 5.10 per share in cash. The transaction valued Transphorm at USD 339 million.

Now the deal is officially complete. Renesas days it will immediately start offering GaN-based power products and related reference designs to meet the rising demand for wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor products. In fact, Renesas has already rolled out 15 market-ready reference designs that combine the new GaN products with Renesas’ portfolios. These include the designs of Transphorm’s automotive-grade GaN technology integrated for on-board battery chargers as well as 3-in-1 powertrain solutions for EVs.