Renesas to acquire Transphorm

The companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which a subsidiary of Renesas will acquire all outstanding shares of Transphorm’s common stock for USD 5.10 per share in cash. The transaction values Transphorm at approximately USD 339 million.

The acquisition will provide Renesas with in-house GaN technology, a key next-generation material for power semiconductors, expanding its reach into growing markets such as EVs, computing (data centres, AI, infrastructure), renewable energy, industrial power conversion and fast chargers/adapters.

Demand for highly efficient power systems is increasing as building blocks for carbon neutrality. To address this trend, an industry-wide transition toward wide bandgap materials, represented by SiC and GaN, is also being seen. To build on this momentum, Renesas has announced the establishment of an in-house SiC production line, supported by a 10-year SiC wafer supply agreement.

The Japanese semiconductor company now aims to further expand its wide bandgap portfolio with Transphorm’s expertise in GaN. Renesas will implement Transphorm’s auto-qualified GaN technology to develop new enhanced power solution offerings, such as X-in-1 powertrain solutions for EVs, along with computing, energy, industrial and consumer applications.