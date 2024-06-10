China EV maker NIO selects Melexis sensor chips
Melexis will provide sensor chips to EV manufacturer NIO. The Belgian firm says its products will power all of NIO’s traction inverter systems.
Melexis is a supplier of semiconductor solutions primarily focused on sensors for automotive and industrial applications. Car makers use its traction inverter products to convert a battery’s direct current into the alternating current used by an electric motor.
In this new arrangement with NIO, Melexis will deliver sensor chips and also provide local support via dedicated engineers.
Bi Lu, VP of Nio, said: "We are very pleased to have entered into this collaboration with Melexis. Melexis is a leader in current sensor technology, and we believe their technology will bring superior performance and reliability to our intelligent electric vehicles. This collaboration will further strengthen our position in the EV market and bring a better driving experience to our customers."