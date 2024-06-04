© Bittium
Bittium receives Finnish defence purchase order
Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for system support for the software-defined radio based Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system and Bittium Tough VoIP communication system.
Both systems are meant for tactical communications. The purchase order applies to the year 2024 and includes technical support for the systems and related equipment, software support, maintaining readiness for system support, and system support management. The value of the purchase order is approximately EUR 2 million.
Bittium TAC WIN system forms a broadband backbone network on the battlefield and the Bittium Tough VoIP system enables voice and data transfer in the tactical network.