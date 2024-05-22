Ericsson to invest $50 million to boost Texas factory

This additional investment aims to further accelerate local production to address the demand for 5G infrastructure Made in the USA, compliant with the Build America Buy America Act (BABAA).

“This 5G Smart Factory ensures we are working closely to secure fast and agile deliveries to meet US customer requirements, and it has been exciting to see the growth and innovation of our state-of-the-art facility in just a few short years,” says Yossi Cohen, President and Head of Ericsson North America, in a press release. “With this expansion, we can accelerate the production of Ericsson’s advanced Massive MIMO radios and our latest RAN Compute platform, all proudly made in the USA, addressing the evolving demands of our US customers and reinforcing our commitment to technological leadership.”

At the factory, the company is building the next generation of 5G infrastructure in the United States. The 300,000-square-foot highly automated smart factory employs more than 500 people. The expansion will allow Ericsson to deliver existing and new radios and basebands (RAN Compute) to major US customers – including Open RAN-ready products.

Ericsson’s USA 5G Smart Factory opened in 2020 to support the early waves of 5G deployments and has been shipping 5G network products, including 5G and Massive MIMO radios, to all tier-one communications service providers in the US.