Manu Skyttä has officially started as the CEO of Aspocomp

“We are pleased with the appointment of Mr. Manu Skyttä,” says Ms. Päivi Marttila, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Manu’s energy and his passion for change and growth, together with his wide experience from different business functions, give him strong competence to develop Aspocomp into the next phase.”

It was back in mid-February 2024 that the board of directors of the Finnish PCB manufacturer named Manu Skyttä as its new President and CEO, succeeding Mikko Montonen, who had agreed to step down from his role as President and CEO of Aspocomp.

Since 2022, Manu Skyttä has acted as head of Patria Oyj’s Operations unit and as a member of Patria Group Management team. Previously, he was the Director of new businesses of Millog Oy, partly owned by Patria, and as CEO of Virve Tuotteet ja Palvelut Oy, owned by Millog.