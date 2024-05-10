Denmark authorities approve Hamamatsu move for NKT Photonics

In 2022, Japan’s Hamamatsu announced a deal to buy its Copenhagen-based target for a reported EUR 205 million. The deal would have seen NKT, which specialises in high-stability fibre lasers and supercontinuum sources, become part of the Japanese company.

German, US, and UK authorities all approved Hamamatsu’s acquisition plan. But in May 2023 the Danish government halted the purchase for security reasons under the terms of the Danish Investment Screening Act.

In July 2023 it seemed like the deal was back on, only for a further red tape to delay completion once again. However, earlier this week, Hamamatsu received confirmation of approval from the Danish Business Authority. The transaction should now be completed by the end of June.