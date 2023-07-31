Hamamatsu Photonics resumes plan to buy NKT Photonics

© NKT photonics

Japan’s Hamamatsu announced the deal in June last year, and expected it to go through in March 2023. The purchase would have seen NKT, which specialises in high-stability fibre lasers and supercontinuum sources, become part of the Japanese company.

German, US, and UK authorities all approved Hamamatsu’s acquisition plan. But in May 2023 the Danish government halted the purchase for security reasons under the terms of the Danish Investment Screening Act.