Beacon EmbeddedWorks has acquired Diamond Technologies
The two US firms say they will now team up to 'accelerate the development of new embedded products for the market, while opening new opportunities for growth.'
Beacon EmbeddedWorks is an embedded electronics specialist, which supplies System-on-Modules (SOMs) and other products to regulated industries and critical applications. Meanwhile Diamond Technologies (DTI)offers customised solutions for data collection, automation and industrial communications.
As a merged entity, DTI will gain access to Beacon's production capabilities, ISO 13485 and 9001 certifications, and advanced embedded technologies suited to regulated industries and critical applications.
“Diamond Technologies with its history of providing industry-leading embedded data-capture systems is perfectly aligned with Beacon EmbeddedWorks’ mission to create cutting-edge embedded electronics and our commitment to customer success. We’re proud to have DTI’s exceptional products alongside their steadfast support for customers as part of the Beacon Cluster’s offerings,” said Ankur Tandon, Managing Director of Beacon cluster.