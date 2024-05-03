Italy unveils EUR 10bn semiconductor investment plan

The country's Minister of Industry Adolfo Urso told Bloomberg News Agency said the plan aligns with Italy's broader economic agenda aimed at fostering technological advancement, stimulating economic growth, and enhancing competitiveness in global markets.

This new announcement shows that Italy is newly committed to the semiconductor space, having fallen behind of major European nations over the last few years. In March, there was positive news when Singapore's Silicon Box agreed to build USD 3.3 billion plant in northern Italy. It received significant backing from the Italian government to construct the facility.