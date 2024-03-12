Silicon Box’s looking to enhance the Italian ecosystem

Silicon Box’s collaboration with the Italian government will result in a USD 3.6 billion (EUR 3.2 billion) investment in Northern Italy, as the site of a new semiconductor assembly and test facility.

The company states in a press release that the facility will help meet critical demand for advanced packaging capacity to enable next-generation technologies that Silicon Box anticipates by 2028.

The multi-year investment will replicate the company’s flagship foundry in Singapore which has capability and capacity for advanced semiconductor packaging solutions, then expand further into 3D integration and testing.

Once completed, the new facility will support approximately 1,600 Silicon Box employees in Italy.

Design and planning for the facility will begin immediately, with construction to commence pending European Commission approval of planned financial support by the Italian State.

As well as bringing the advanced chiplet integration, packaging, and testing to Italy, Silicon Box’s manufacturing process is based on panel-level-production; a combination that is already shipping product to customers from its Singapore foundry. Through the investment, Silicon Box has plans for greater innovation and expansion in Europe, and globally. The new integrated production facility is expected to serve as a catalyst for broader ecosystem investments and innovation in Italy, as well as the rest of the EU.

“Italy was one of our top choices for global expansion because we found that its culture shares our values. We have seen great promise through our collaborations with the Italian government and various regional, institutional and commercial stakeholders to date, which we know will be necessary to successfully execute this first-of-a-kind project in Europe,” says said Dr. Byung Joon (BJ) Han, co-founder and CEO of Silicon Box in the press release.

Dr. Sehat Sutardja, co-founder and Chairman of Silicon Box, adds that the company’s investment will enhance the competitive strengths in design, AI, large language models (LLMs), EVs and automotive, mobile, wearables, smart consumer, edge computing, and material sciences of the Italian ecosystem.

Silicon Box is a young company and is moving fast. The company built it’s first advanced packaging facility in Singapore within a year, and began shipping finished products to customers three months after the factory’s opening – and this fast execution is something that the company is looking to apply to the Italian factory as well.