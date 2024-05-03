Micron's Gujarat hub will ship its first products in 2025

The company opened the USD 2.75 billion facility in September 2023 to enable assembly and test manufacturing for both DRAM and NAND products and address demand from both domestic and international markets.

Now it says that production is on track to start next year, with most output designated for export to customers active in verticals such as data centres, smartphones, notebooks, internet-of-things and automotive.

Micron has invested heavily in India. It has a global workforce of 40,000 people, with around 4000 employed at its research and development centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Micron intends to increase the number of employees in India to 5,000 in the next few years.