Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers

The company says that the order value is in the range of USD 14-16 million and that delivery of the first system is planned for the third quarter of 2025, while the second system is planned for delivery during the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to deliver two advanced SLX mask writers, in order to increase production capacity at an existing customer”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.