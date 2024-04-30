© Merlin Flex
Merlin Flex is currently installing more new and additional equipment as part of its current investment programme.
Merlin Flex invests in new Schmoll Direct Imaging system
UK-based PCB manufacturer Merlin Flex har continues to upgrade its machine park – the company has fully installed and commissioned its 2nd Schmoll MDI Direct Imaging system.
This new machine includes a twin bed, 4 head system which enhances Merlin Flex’s direct imaging capability for its 1.4M long flexible circuits.
The company says that this new investment has significantly increased the manufacturing capacity of its inner & outer layers of Flexible & Flex/Rigid Multilayers.
