North American PCB industry sales down 23.8% in March
Total North American PCB shipments in March 2024 were down 23.8% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, March shipments were up 12.2% reports the IPC.
PCB bookings in March were down 1.9% compared to the same month last year. March bookings were down 19.4% compared to the preceding month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.13.
“The uptick in orders through the first quarter reverses the downtrend and reaffirms strength amid ongoing challenges,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.