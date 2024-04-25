Mobis starts construction of new EV battery plant in Spain

Mobis currently operates battery system production facilities in Korea, China, and the Czech Republic and is building several more in the USA, and Indonesia. The new plant in Spain represents a significant strategic entry into Western Europe and will serve as a dedicated facility supplying Volkswagen.

Mobis held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Battery System Assembly (BSA) dedicated factory in Navarre, Spain on April 23, 2024. The company aims to reach mass production by 2026.

The Spanish factory plays a critical role in Mobis's strategic directions of electrification and expansion of global orders. Last year, the company secured a major BSA supply contract with Volkswagen, enhancing its external growth and internal solidity. BSA refers to the complete product that enables the battery to function safely and efficiently in electric vehicles, integrating electronic components and the Battery Management System (BMS) into the battery pack.

"We are committed to being Volkswagen's long-term partner through stable auto component supplies, and we will strive to diversify our supply base in Europe, including supplying upcoming models for our client," says Jung In-bo, the head of the Spanish electrification plant of Mobis, in a press release.

Mobis plans to invest KRW 170 billion (approximately EUR 120 Million, excluding land and facility) by 2030 in the Spanish plant to support this initiative.

The site of the Spanish factory spans approximately 150,000 square meters with a building area of 50,000 square meters. It is targeted to produce up to 360,000 battery systems annually. The BSA produced here will be installed in Volkswagen's next-generation electric vehicle platforms manufactured at a factory located 14 kilometres away in Pamplona.