Ark Electronics expands global manufacturing network

The ongoing expansion is part of Ark's global low-cost country network strategy, offering customers flexibility and multiple solutions for low-cost high/medium/low volume manufacturing.

With Ark's new capabilities, OEMs have the option of performing their high-quality PCB assembly in Asia and combining it with Mexican or European Integration for configured-to-order (CTO), testing, and packing/shipping to reduce overall tariff costs.

"This recent expansion provides additional support for our global EMS customers who seek the best of both worlds—English-speaking, convenient, responsive customer service coupled with high-quality, low-cost country production," says Scott Wiley, President and COO of Ark Electronics USA, in a press release.

No further details regarding the capabilities or capacities of the new additions are provided in the press release. Nor is the specific location in Europe where the company has added EMS capabilities.

Ark Electronics is a global EMS provider with a global factory network in North America, Europe, and Asia that serves consumer electronics, mobile communications, medical, automotive, and industrial companies.