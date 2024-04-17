Quanta Computer to build production facility in Germany

With the deal, Quanta is expanding its global footprint by producing products for clients in Europe. The deal is further evidence of the ‘nearshoring’ trend that is seeing a growing demand from Asian companies looking to expand their production space in Europe driven by a changing geopolitical environment and post-pandemic supply chain disruptions.

Organisations are increasingly seeking to build resilient and compliant supply chains by nearshoring their production capabilities closer to their end customer base.

The new facility at CTPark Jülich will be on a 15-year lease and is set to display cutting-edge technology with an automated production line and the use of robotics. CTP says in a press release that it will invest EUR 45 million to develop the project delivering the build-to-suit facility, including a product testing lab and bespoke airlocked spaces.

Construction is set to start in July and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025. CTPark Jülich is located close to the German borders with Belgium and the Netherlands.

Recent examples of Asian firms nearshoring to Europe include Jiangsu Xinquan Automotive Trim, a Chinese manufacturer of automotive parts. Global Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC is also developing its first plant in Europe, located in Dresden, Germany. In late 2023, Chinese company Topband Smart Europe signed for 11,000 square metres of production space at CTPark Timisoara In Romania. The major firm that manufactures controllers for power tools, home appliances and BMS is locating an important new production facility at the Park to better meet customer needs in Europe and across global markets.