South Korea to spend $6.94bn fighting 'all-out AI war'

Yoon Suk Yeol told a meeting of policymakers and chip industry executives (from Samsung, SK hynix, Naver and Sapeon Korea) that the AI market is "an industrial war and an all-out war between nations." He wants to make sure Korea is in the top three.

Of course South Korea already occupies an elevated position in the global semiconductor space. But things change fast, and a wide cohort of countries are now jostling to position themselves for the wave of AI innovation to come. Case in point? Canada made a big financial commitment to AI research in the last few days.

The South Korea government will therefore invest 9.4 trillion won (USD 6.9 billion) in AI and AI chips by 2027 and create a 1.4 trillion (USD 1 billion) fund to help the growth of AI chip companies, he said.