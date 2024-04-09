Canada commits CAD 2.4bn to grow its AI sector

So-called 'Bill C-27' is the first federal legislation specifically aimed at artificial intelligence. Alongside the funding commitment, it will also update privacy laws and introduce new obligations for "high-impact" systems. This includes a CAD 50-million AI safety institute and a CAD 5.1 million contribution to the AI and Data Commissioner's office.

These key measures include:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "AI has incredible potential to transform the economy, improve the way we work, and enhance our way of life. The global race to scale up and adopt AI is on, and Canada is at the forefront of this technology...We want to help companies adopt AI in a way that will have positive impacts for everyone."