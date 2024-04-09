Microchip secures 40nm manufacturing capacity at JASM

Arizona-based Microchip specialises in embedded control solutions, and has around 125,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defence, communications and computing markets.

It says the expanded TSMC partnership is part of its strategy to build resiliency into its supply chain and establish more geographical diversity and redundancy with wafer fab, foundry, assembly, test and OSAT partners.

“Microchip’s reputation for providing responsible and reliable supply management is enhanced with this new TSMC manufacturing path,” said Michael Finley, Microchip's SVP of Worldwide Manufacturing and Technology. “Customers can have confidence when designing our products into their applications and platforms, with the support of resilient and robust manufacturing capabilities.”

TSMC opened its first Japanese plant in Kumamoto Prefecture on February with mass production scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter. It is now building a second fab in the same region.

