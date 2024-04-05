Atlas Copco completes purchase of Presys

The deal was initially reported in November. At the time Geert Follens, President of Atlas Copco’s vacuum technique business, described Presys's transfer and isolation vacuum products as complementary to Atlas Copco’s semiconductor product portfolio.

Now, the purchase has gone through for an undisclosed price. Presys will now become part of the Semiconductor Chamber Solutions Division within Atlas's Vacuum Technique Business Area.

Atlas Copco AB is one of the world's largest industrial groups, and makes the bulk of its income from air and gas compressors and electrical generators. Presys is a privately owned company with 134 employees. It had revenue of around KRW35 billion (USD 25.8 million) in 2022.