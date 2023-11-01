Atlas Copco to acquire Presys

Presys Co., Ltd. is a privately owned company with 134 employees, located in Suwon, Republic of Korea. In 2022, the company had revenues of approximately MKRW 35,000 (SEK 275 million), a press release reads.

“Presys’ products are well known within the Korean semiconductor market,” said Geert Follens, Business Area President Vacuum Technique. “They manufacture transfer and isolation vacuum valves that are highly complementary to our current semiconductor product portfolio.”

The purchase price is not disclosed. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024.

The business will become part of the Semiconductor Chamber Solutions Division within the Vacuum Technique Business Area.