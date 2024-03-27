© IPC
Electronics Production |
North American EMS industry Up 4.1% in February
Total North American EMS shipments in February 2024 were up 4.1% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, February shipments decreased 0.8%.
EMS bookings in February increased 26.4% year-over-year and increased 16.5% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.22.
“Strong order flow in February lifted EMS book-to-bill ratio to the highest levels since last summer,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.