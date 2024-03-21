© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com
Electronics Production |
OSI Systems receives $15 million order from medtech company
OSI Systems' Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received an order for approximately USD 15 million to provide critical electronic sub-assemblies for an unnamed healthcare OEM, known for "innovative and specialized medical solutions".
"We are pleased to have been selected for this $15 million order from a leader in healthcare technology. This ongoing partnership highlights our commitment to quality and our ability to meet the needs of advanced medical technology providers," says Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release.