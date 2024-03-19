Aspocomp new CEO will assume his duties in May

Manu Skyttä succeeds Mikko Montonen, who – as previously reported by Evertiq – has agreed with the board of directors to step down from the role of President and CEO of the company. Mr. Montonen has committed to staying on as the company's President and CEO until May 20, 2024.

“We are pleased that Manu Skyttä will take up his position as President and CEO of Aspocomp in May. With his character, competence and energy, Mr. Skyttä strengthens Aspocomp’s strategy as a trusted supplier of demanding circuit board technology to all Aspocomp customers. At this point, I would like to thank Mikko Montonen on behalf of the entire Board for his long-term commitment to Aspocomp,” says Päivi Marttila, Chair of Aspocomp’s Board in a. press release.